Kim O’Neill promoted to associate VP at University of Idaho advancement

Kim O’Neill has been promoted to the position of associate vice president of development in advancement at the University of Idaho, effective May 29.

O’Neill has worked at UI since 2005, and has led the development and communications team in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences since July 2014. She has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Washington State University. O’Neill is on the Moscow Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Latah County Fair Board and Farmers Market Commission.