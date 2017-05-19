NNU hires two new vice presidents

S. Bradley Shaw has been hired as vice president for academic affairs, and Mark Wheeler as vice president for external affairs, at Northwest Nazarene University. Shaw will assume his new role July 1, and Wheeler assumed his role May 1.

Shaw has served since 1991 as professor and coordinator of new faculty development at Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois. Between 2012 and 2014 he was interim vice president for academic affairs from 2012 to 2014. He holds a BA in English and religion, a MA in English, and a Ph.D. in American literature. He was a Fulbright scholar and later a Fulbright professor of American literature at University of Bergen, Norway.

Wheeler will oversee all external relations departments of the university, including university advancement, admissions, marketing, alumni relations and community relations. He’s been at NNU for 10 years, having served since 2012 as the associate vice president of development and having previously served as director of major donor relations from 2002 to 2007. He is a 1994 and 2005 NNU alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in biological science and MBA.