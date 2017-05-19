Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Report: A third of cyberattacks target health care industry (access required)

Report: A third of cyberattacks target health care industry (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 19, 2017 0

Health care is the most common target of cybercriminals, and its most vulnerable spot is its employees, according to a new report by the national law firm BakerHostetler. While businesses of all types and sizes are vulnerable, health care organizations like the Idaho Hospital Association are attacked many times every second. BakerHostetler surveyed more than 450 clients that were ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo