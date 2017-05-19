Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



HBC Investments LLC purchased 5,631 square feet at 2210 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Lew Manglos of Colliers International and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Steve Winger of Colliers International represented the seller in this transaction. Idaho Fitness Academy leased 6,539 square feet at Elms Park Shopping Center, 1501 S. Five Mile ...