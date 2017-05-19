Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A University of Idaho student who won more than $30,000 from regional entrepreneurial challenges is launching her nonprofit in West Africa this summer. After researching the barriers that stop young women around the world from getting an education, Payton McGriff, a marketing and architecture student at U of I, wondered if there was a way to help. Women account for ...