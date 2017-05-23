Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A recent survey of 300 small businesses nationwide revealed 27 percent of small business owners use the same checking account for personal and business finances. That’s not a good idea, say CPAs and accountants. “First of all, it distorts the real results of the business,” said retired CPA Joe Reger, who counsels small business owners for ...