Cher Hendricks to join UI as vice provost for academic initiatives

Cher Hendricks has been named as the vice provost for academic initiatives at the University of Idaho, effective July 17.

Hendricks is the associate vice president for academic affairs at the University of West Georgia, and serves as faculty in the College of Education there. She is also founding director of the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning.

She holds a BA in theater arts from Baylor University, a Master of Education in educational psychology from the University of Houston, and a doctorate in educational research and measurement from the University of South Carolina, with a cognate in educational psychology and a minor in special education.

The vice provost for academic initiatives provides leadership as the university improves and expands academic programs, seeks to provide pathways that engage and retain students, investigates new curricular structures, grows the Honors and Undergraduate Research programs, and seeks to continually improve General Education.