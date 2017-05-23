Idaho cities, highway officials await road-repair help

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press May 23, 2017 0

A road construction project in Coeur d'Alene.

A road construction project in Coeur d’Alene. The federal government might help Idaho cities and highway districts to repair the flooding damage that happened this winter. File photo.

Cities and highway districts throughout southern Idaho whose roads were damaged this winter are hoping the federal government will help pay for the repairs.

KPVI-TV reported that $50 million in state money is available to help cities and highway officials rebuild some of the roads that were damaged by the frigid temperatures, record-breaking snowfall and flooding.

Buhl Highway District Director John Zamora says all of the damage could be eligible for some of the $50 million the state has allocated for road repairs and some of it will be eligible for federal aid.

On April 21, President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration covering the February flooding in 11 Idaho counties, making local governments eligible for some federal assistance to help pay for infrastructure damage caused by the flooding.

