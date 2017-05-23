Idaho cities, highway officials await road-repair help

Cities and highway districts throughout southern Idaho whose roads were damaged this winter are hoping the federal government will help pay for the repairs.

KPVI-TV reported that $50 million in state money is available to help cities and highway officials rebuild some of the roads that were damaged by the frigid temperatures, record-breaking snowfall and flooding.

Buhl Highway District Director John Zamora says all of the damage could be eligible for some of the $50 million the state has allocated for road repairs and some of it will be eligible for federal aid.

On April 21, President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration covering the February flooding in 11 Idaho counties, making local governments eligible for some federal assistance to help pay for infrastructure damage caused by the flooding.