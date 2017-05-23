Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Percussionaire will move into former Coldwater Creek campus in Sandpoint (access required)

Percussionaire will move into former Coldwater Creek campus in Sandpoint (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 23, 2017 0

Percussionaire will become the largest tenant of the former Coldwater Creek campus in Sandpoint when the company moves there in June or July. Percussionaire leased nearly 40,000 square feet at the former retailer’s 12-acre headquarters complex, now called the Sandpoint Technology Center. Percussionaire started in 1981 in a 25,000-square-foot structure in Glengary Bay, about 20 miles east ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo