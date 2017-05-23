Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Percussionaire will become the largest tenant of the former Coldwater Creek campus in Sandpoint when the company moves there in June or July. Percussionaire leased nearly 40,000 square feet at the former retailer’s 12-acre headquarters complex, now called the Sandpoint Technology Center. Percussionaire started in 1981 in a 25,000-square-foot structure in Glengary Bay, about 20 miles east ...