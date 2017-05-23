Rory Heggie is Architect I at CSHQA

Rory C. Heggie has joined CSHQA as an Architect I in the company’s Boise office. He brings six years of professional experience to the firm and will be involved with a variety of commercial and retail projects. He is a licensed architect in Colorado and is certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, or NCARB. He is also a LEED-accredited Professional and a member of the American Institute of Architects, or AIA.

Heggie has worked on various hospitality and retail design projects, most recently in the Las Vegas area. Projects of interest include the Linq Hotel and Casino Remodel, Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and The Palazzo Chairman Suites Remodel.

Heggie received a master of architecture from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas in 2012. He earned a BS in hotel and restaurant administration from Cornell University in 2008.