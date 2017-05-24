Idaho to receive $193K in Target data breach settlement

Officials with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office say Idaho will receive nearly $193,000 in settlement funds from Target Corp. over a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas in 2013.

Wasden’s office announced May 23 that the breach affected roughly 140,000 payment card accounts and exposed contact information for 280,000 customers in Idaho.

In total, the $18.5 million agreement with 47 states and the District of Columbia is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date. The settlement, which stipulates some security measures the retailer must adhere to, resolves the states’ probe into the breach.

Target had announced the breach on Dec. 19, 2013, saying it occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 of that year. The states’ investigation found that in November 2013 scammers gained access to Target’s server through credentials stolen from a third-party vendor.