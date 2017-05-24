Mark Jensen joins Banner Bank in downtown Boise

Mark Jensen has joined Banner Bank as vice president and senior relationship manager with the bank’s commercial banking team in Boise. His primary office is at the Boise Commercial Banking Center at 10th and Bannock streets in downtown Boise.

Jensen has more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho. He is the immediate past president of Idaho Community Reinvestment Corporation, whose mission is to provide long-term financing for affordable housing, and he is a charter member and past president of the Boise Centennial Rotary Club.