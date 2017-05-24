Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Skateboard and apparel distributor chooses Boise over LA (access required)

Skateboard and apparel distributor chooses Boise over LA (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 24, 2017 0

Despite spending the last decade in what many consider to be the best market for a skateboarding company, Kelly Williams knew there was only one city where he wanted to locate his skateboard and apparel distribution agency – Boise. Williams moved to Boise last summer to raise money and build the lifestyle brand company Permanent that he ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo