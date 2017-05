Brock Condie has rejoined Pioneer Title Company as residential escrow officer. He has been in the title and escrow business for just under 20 years. He began his career when he first joined Pioneer Title Company August of 1997 in customer service.

Danielle Waldron has rejoined Pioneer Title Company as residential escrow assistant. She will assist Condie at the company’s Meridian location.

Waldron previously worked for the company as a title assistant for nearly five years.