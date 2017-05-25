Jenn Crowder to lead CWI student affairs

Jenn Crowder has been hired as dean of students at College of Western Idaho. Crowder was previously assistant director of residence life, conduct, community standards and outreach at the University of Oregon. She starts at CWI June 1.

Crowder will work in the Department of Enrollment and Student Services.

Prior to working in her Oregon position, Crowder was conduct coordinator at the University of California, Davis and director of student transitions and experience at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore. She earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. in 2011. She also holds a BA in psychology from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

College of Western Idaho is a community college based in Nampa and created in 2007.