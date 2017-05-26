After three years of being nominated, Harris & Co. wins Chamber excellence award
By: IBR Staff
May 26, 2017
12:22 pm Fri, May 26, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (back row; l-r) Toni Nielsen, region president western Idaho, Zions Bank; Patricia Zurfluh, manager, Harris & Co.; Senior Accountant Chris Stevens; Marketing Coordinator Tara Davis; Partner Robert Shappee and Boise Chamber President Bill Connors; (front row; l-r) Senior Accountant Samuel Nduko; Administrative Assistant Samantha Kelsay, Client Bookkeeper Amy Scheid, Partner Cheryl Guiddy, Manager Hannah Seeley and Staff Accountant Jess McCafferty. Photo courtesy of Jay Kenneth Photography.
Harris & Co., PLLC was presented with the Financial Services Industry Excellence award at the 2017 Boise Chamber Small Business Awards ceremony on May 10. This award goes to one chamber member whose institution delivers exceptional customer service.
Harris & Co., PLLC has been named a finalist in this category for the past three years. This is their first win.