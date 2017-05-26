Quantcast
Idaho AGC’s eastern Idaho Golf Tournament

By: IBR Staff May 26, 2017 0

1st Place: Blue Cross of Idaho team members (l-r) are Jeff Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Roger Christensen and Dave Michel. Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.

The Idaho Association of General Contractors held its 2017 Eastern Idaho Golf Tournament on May 19 at Blackfoot Golf Course in Blackfoot.

2nd Place: Oldcastle Precast Inc team members (l-r) are Cashe Elzinga, John Long, Maureseo Vasquez and Dana Yost. Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.

3rd Place: (Waiting on team name & people name confirmations). Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.

