Judge orders man to pay $391k in damages for Boise wildfire

An Idaho judge says a 19-year-old man must pay more than $391,000 in damages for starting a 2016 wildfire in the Boise foothills.

Ada County Magistrate Judge James Cawthon on May 26 also sentenced Taylor Kemp to spend at least four days in jail and spend another 16 days either in jail or on a community service detail.

Kemp pleaded guilty to violating Ada County’s fireworks ordinance earlier this year for lighting an illegal firework in 2016 that sparked a wildfire that burned more than 2,500 acres, destroyed a home and threatened many more residences.

Cawthon said Kemp was old enough to know about the risks of wildfire.

Kemp offered no comment during his sentencing.