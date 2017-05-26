Quantcast
More than 200 attend The Library! at Bown Crossing grand opening

By: IBR Staff May 26, 2017

Pictured (l-r) are Boise Public Library Director Kevin Booe (podium), Boise City Council Member Ben Quintana (back), Boise City Mayor Dave Bieter and Council President Elaine Clegg. Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Boise Public Library.

The city of Boise held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the Library! at Bown Crossing on May 18. The Library! at Bown Crossing is the result of more than seven years of planning and construction. More than 200 children and adults were on hand for the opening event.

Bown is the fourth branch in the Boise Public Library system, and only the second purpose-built facility. It has more than 40,000 books, DVDs, audiobooks, and video games, and high-tech features such as a virtual-reality room, 3D printers, coding robots, and more.

 

 

