Senate leaders won’t file argument in grocery tax lawsuit

Idaho’s top Senate leaders say they won’t file arguments in the lawsuit challenging how long a governor has to veto legislation.

Senate leadership had previously asked the Idaho Supreme Court to defend their legislative actions in a case revolving around a bill that would have repealed the state’s sales tax on groceries.

Earlier this year, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed HB 67 — known as the grocery tax repeal bill — which then sparked a high-profile legal battle over veto deadlines. Otter has defended his actions by saying the Senate wrongly amended the bill, making it possibly unconstitutional.

However, the state’s highest court has since ruled Otter can’t raise that argument. This decision prompted Senate leadership to announce May 25 they no longer see a need to get involved because they aren’t taking a side on the validity of the veto.