Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A small, Tulsa, Okla.-based hotel group chose Boise to build its first hotel beyond its neighboring states. Burton Hotel Group started construction May 2 on a four-story, 108-room Comfort Inn & Suites Boise Airport on Elder Street, a half mile west of the hotel cluster on the same street. The Comfort Inn should be open next March, ...