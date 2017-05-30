Quantcast
Boise Airport area will get a Comfort Inn and Suites

By: Teya Vitu May 30, 2017 0

A small, Tulsa, Okla.-based hotel group chose Boise to build its first hotel beyond its neighboring states. Burton Hotel Group started construction May 2 on a four-story, 108-room Comfort Inn & Suites Boise Airport on Elder Street, a half mile west of the hotel cluster on the same street. The Comfort Inn should be open next March, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

