The Idaho Department of Commerce awarded the specialty wood product manufacturer Wildwood Grilling a tax incentive to help it expand in Bonner County. The department gave Wildwood Grilling of Sandpoint a tax reimbursement incentive valued at $47,000. Wildwood will use the incentive to create 21 new positions with an average annual wage of $35,700. A tax reimbursement incentive, ...