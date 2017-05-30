Quantcast
Grilling plank manufacturer expands in northern Idaho through TRI (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 30, 2017

The Idaho Department of Commerce awarded the specialty wood product manufacturer Wildwood Grilling a tax incentive to help it expand in Bonner County. The department gave Wildwood Grilling of Sandpoint a tax reimbursement incentive valued at $47,000. Wildwood will use the incentive to create 21 new positions with an average annual wage of $35,700. A tax reimbursement incentive, ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

