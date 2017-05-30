Two new members appointed to Endowment Fund Investment Board

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Mary E. Hughes and Jerry F. Aldape to the nine-member Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board, with terms ending in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both appointments have been confirmed by the Idaho Senate.

Hughes, of Boise, is an attorney and acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance, the regulatory agency that oversees state-chartered financial institutions, the mortgage and securities industries, and many other financial service providers. She is a 23-year veteran of state service in leadership roles related to the Department of Finance.

Aldape, also of Boise, recently retired from a long career in the banking industry, including ten years as CEO of Syringa Bank. Jerry has served in leadership positions in several national banking industry organizations, was the treasurer of the Jaialdi International Festival for 30 years, and is a board member of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center.

The EFIB is a state agency that manages about $2.8 billion of investments including state land grant endowment funds, the financial assets of the State Insurance Fund, and endowments for the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Fish and Game, and the Department of Parks and Recreation.