Zoo Boise raises $8.9 million for new exhibit

Zoo Boise held a celebration May 16 at the Boise Depot over raising $8.9 million for its Zoo with a New View capital campaign.

The money will be used to construct a new 2.5-acre Gorongosa National Park exhibit at Zoo Boise, expanding the size of the zoo by one acre. Gorongosa, once one of the greatest parks in Africa, was destroyed during 25 years of war in Mozambique. Zoo Boise is part of a partnership to rebuild the park, increasing animal populations while also addressing the needs of the people who live nearby. The Gorongosa National Park exhibit in Boise will generate $2 million toward the efforts in Mozambique.