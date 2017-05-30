Quantcast
Zoo Boise raises $8.9 million for new exhibit

May 30, 2017

Boise Mayor David H. Bieter thanks donors for supporting the Zoo Boise capital campaign. Photo courtesy of the City of Boise.

Zoo Boise held a celebration May 16 at the Boise Depot over raising $8.9 million for its Zoo with a New View capital campaign.

The money will be used to construct a new 2.5-acre Gorongosa National Park exhibit at Zoo Boise, expanding the size of the zoo by one acre. Gorongosa, once one of the greatest parks in Africa, was destroyed during 25 years of war in Mozambique. Zoo Boise is part of a partnership to rebuild the park, increasing animal populations while also addressing the needs of the people who live nearby.  The Gorongosa National Park exhibit in Boise will generate $2 million toward the efforts in Mozambique.

Philanthropist Greg Carr, who is leading the Gorongosa wildlife restoration project, tells community members that conservation funds generated by Idahoans are already making a difference at Gorongosa National Park. Photo courtesy of the City of Boise.

 

 

 

 

