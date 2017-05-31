Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Developer Jake Wylie is adding one of the last pieces to the Grandview Marketplace at Eagle and Overland roads in Meridian. Wylie is building a 6,800-square-foot commercial building on Overland Road toward the west end of Grandview Marketplace, where a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel is also under construction on Eagle Road. Wylie bought a 32,000-square-foot pad ...