By: Teya Vitu May 31, 2017 0

Developer Jake Wylie is adding one of the last pieces to the Grandview Marketplace at Eagle and Overland roads in Meridian. Wylie is building a 6,800-square-foot commercial building on Overland Road toward the west end of Grandview Marketplace, where a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel is also under construction on Eagle Road. Wylie bought a 32,000-square-foot pad ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

