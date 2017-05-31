In Time Tec recognized by HP for Innovation Excellence

In Time Tec was recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award at the HP JetAdvantage Partner Conference in San Francisco this April. The award was for a cloud-enabled design and discovery application that helped HP increase its managed print services business by 10 percent.

The annual two-day conference brings together companies that build software solutions for HP devices to talk about technology, business and marketing. During the conference, HP gives out eight awards in four categories, including sales excellence, collaboration and innovation excellence.