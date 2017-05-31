Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / In Time Tec recognized by HP for Innovation Excellence

In Time Tec recognized by HP for Innovation Excellence

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2017 0

Pictured here (l-r) are In Time Tec Vice President of Business Development Anthony Chen, CEO Jeet Kumar and President Dan Puga. Photo courtesy of HP.

Pictured here (l-r) are In Time Tec Vice President of Business Development Anthony Chen, CEO Jeet Kumar and President Dan Puga. Photo courtesy of HP.

In Time Tec was recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award at the HP JetAdvantage Partner Conference in San Francisco this April. The award was for a cloud-enabled design and discovery application that helped HP increase its managed print services business by 10 percent.

The annual two-day conference brings together companies that build software solutions for HP devices to talk about technology, business and marketing. During the conference, HP gives out eight awards in four categories, including sales excellence, collaboration and innovation excellence.

Here, In Time Tec CEO Jeet Kumar (center) accepts the Innovation Excellence Award from Director of WW Partner Solutions HP Inc Jeff Schaus (left) and VP and GM of JetAdvantage Solutions at HP Inc Edmund Wingate (right). Photo courtesy of HP.

Here, In Time Tec CEO Jeet Kumar (center) accepts the Innovation Excellence Award from Director of WW Partner Solutions HP Inc Jeff Schaus (left) and VP and GM of JetAdvantage Solutions at HP Inc Edmund Wingate (right). Photo courtesy of HP.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo