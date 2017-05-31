Jennifer Schrack Dempsey attains partner at Anderson Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford

Jennifer Schrack Dempsey has been named a full partner at Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford (ASWB), a Boise litigation firm specializing in civil trial practice and commercial dispute litigation. Schrack Dempsey has been with ASWB since 2010 and serves as litigation counsel.

Over her career, Schrack Dempsey has played an instrumental role in business-critical cases for her clients including a multi-million dollar settlement on behalf of an insured business on a claim of bad faith against a large insurance company.

In addition to her litigation practice, Schrack Dempsey also represents refugee children and families in a variety of matters including child protection and parental rights and contact. She is also working with the city of Boise and the Boise Chamber of Commerce to establish “diversity as a business driver” programs to show business the impact of diversity on their bottom line.