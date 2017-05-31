Melinda Hinson joins RedCloud Consulting in Boise

Melinda Hinson has joined Bellevue, Wash.-based RedCloud Consulting as practice director in the firm’s new Boise office.

Hinson has more than 30 years of experience in brand management, marketing strategy, research and product management, with a particular expertise in healthcare, technology and consumer goods.

Prior to joining RedCloud, Hinson founded and led a strategic marketing consultancy in Boise for more than 16 years. She worked with St. Luke’s Health System to create and deliver a communications curriculum for IT professionals, synthesize the IT strategic vision and help manage communications during the Epic implementation. Melinda also helped launch Blue Cross of Idaho’s healthy communities grant program and carried out research and positioning work for Mercedes-Benz of Idaho and University of Idaho.

RedCloud was recognized in 2016 as the nation’s fastest-growing firm by Consulting magazine.