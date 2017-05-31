Russ Barron to direct Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Russ Barron has been chosen as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Barron has been deputy director since April 2014, overseeing Health and Welfare’s regional directors and the divisions of Welfare and Family and Community Services. He previously was Division of Welfare administrator, statewide program manager for the Child Support Program, Child Support policy manager, financial institution data match coordinator for the Child Support Program, and a self-reliance specialist for the Child Support Program.

He succeeds Director Richard Armstrong, who is retiring June 30.

Barron previously worked for the Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security and the Texas Department of Human Resources. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Abilene Christian University in Texas, and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.