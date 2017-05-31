Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Wine commission: Idaho needs more grapes (access required)

Wine commission: Idaho needs more grapes (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 31, 2017 0

The number of Idaho wineries has increased more than five times over since 2000. Idaho now has 52 wineries, up from 11 in 2002. But it still needs more acreage dedicated to grapes, said Brenna Christison, communications and finance manager with the Idaho Wine Commission. Idaho's wine production pales in comparison to that in neighboring states like Washington, ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo