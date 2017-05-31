Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The number of Idaho wineries has increased more than five times over since 2000. Idaho now has 52 wineries, up from 11 in 2002. But it still needs more acreage dedicated to grapes, said Brenna Christison, communications and finance manager with the Idaho Wine Commission. Idaho's wine production pales in comparison to that in neighboring states like Washington, ...