Benjamin Earwicker to be appointed director of Idaho Human Rights Commission

Benjamin Earwicker has been chosen as the new director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, effective August 27.

Earwicker will replace Director Linda Goodman, who is retiring Aug. 26 after nearly 30 years of service to the commission as a civil rights investigator, senior investigator and certified professional mediator. She was appointed director and administrator in 2014.

Earwicker joined the IHRC as a bilingual civil rights investigator and mediator in January and has worked closely with Goodman on expanding the commission’s educational outreach efforts. He also represents the commission as secretary on the board of the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies.

Before joining the IHRC, Earwicker served as a faculty member and administrator at universities in the United States and New Zealand for 13 years, served as a social worker for the state of Idaho and the Idaho Migrant Council, and ran a small business for 10 years.

He holds a doctorate in Spanish and Latin American Studies and a Master of international studies from the University of Otago in New Zealand and BA in psychology, social work, Spanish and international studies from Northwest Nazarene University.