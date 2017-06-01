Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / D.L. Evans Bank starts building new branch in Hailey (access required)

D.L. Evans Bank starts building new branch in Hailey (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 1, 2017 0

Burley-based D.L. Evans Bank started construction May 1 on a new branch office for Hailey to replace the “temporary” office that has served the Blaine County seat since 2005. The bank has been on a building spree in recent years even as other banks have scaled back. The American landscape has 8,000 fewer bank branches today ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo