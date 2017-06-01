Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Burley-based D.L. Evans Bank started construction May 1 on a new branch office for Hailey to replace the “temporary” office that has served the Blaine County seat since 2005. The bank has been on a building spree in recent years even as other banks have scaled back. The American landscape has 8,000 fewer bank branches today ...