Katherine Himes is new director of the McClure Center in Boise

Katherine Himes has accepted the position of director of the University of Idaho’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research, effective in early September.

Based in Boise, the McClure Center director conducts and oversees nonpartisan, science-based, public policy research that seeks to inform public policy dialogue and engage students in learning about public policy.

Himes is now a special advisor and adjunct faculty member at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., where she teaches in the Master of Public Administration program and leads a college-wide strategic initiative on entrepreneurship. She also is a Foreign Policy Interrupted fellow focused on authoring international science policy pieces.

Himes’ public service career began in the Provost’s Office at the University of Minnesota. She has a doctorate and bachelor’s in neuroscience from the University of Minnesota, as well as an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has a strong commitment to public service and has served as an American Association for the Advancement of Science, Science and Technology Policy fellow and Regional Science & Technology advisor at the U.S. Agency for International Development to support U.S. foreign policy broadly.