Moffatt Thomas lawyers in Idaho Falls move to Parsons Behle & Latimer

Four attorneys who worked for the Boise law firm Moffatt Thomas in Idaho Falls have joined the law firm Parsons Behle & Latimer there.

The merger was effective June 1, said president Hal J. Pos of Parsons Behle.

Moffatt Thomas no longer has attorneys at that Idaho Falls office, but Moffatt Thomas attorney Ben Ritchie, who has worked for the firm in Idaho Falls since 2006, will be rebuilding the team at another location in Idaho Falls, said spokeswoman Vivian Otero-Epley.

“We have clients there that we will continue to serve,” she said.

Parsons Behle & Latimer is based in Salt Lake City and also has offices in Boise, Las Vegas, Reno, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C. The attorneys joining Parsons Behle & Latimer as shareholders are C. Edward Cather III, Lee Radford, Jon A. Stenquist and Bradley J. Williams.

This story was updated at 1:45 to show that Moffatt Thomas attorney Ben Ritchie remains in Idaho Falls.