Peacemeal brings together refugees, locals

By: IBR Staff June 1, 2017 0

Community members and refugees who live in the Boise Valley dined together May 25 at Ahavath Beth Israel synagogue in Boise at Peacemeal, an event put on by Jannus, a Boise nonprofit.

Diners at Peacemeal are served before being seated. Photo by Dan Stone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(L-R) Dr. Khalid Ameri (from Iraq), retired Chief Justice Jim Jones and state Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise. Photo by Dan Stone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(L-R) Priscilla Salant, Karan Tucker and Leylo Hamud (from Somalia). Photo by Dan Stone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(L-R) retired Chief Justice Jim Jones, Sherri Alnajjar (from Iraq) and Anselme Sadiki (from Democratic Republic of Congo). Photo by Dan Stone.

 

(L-R) State Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Anselme Sadiki (from Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo by Dan Stone.

(L-R) State Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Anselme Sadiki (from Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo by Dan Stone.

 

