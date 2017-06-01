Peacemeal brings together refugees, locals
By: IBR Staff
June 1, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Community members and refugees who live in the Boise Valley dined together May 25 at Ahavath Beth Israel synagogue in Boise at Peacemeal, an event put on by Jannus, a Boise nonprofit.
Diners at Peacemeal are served before being seated. Photo by Dan Stone.
(L-R) Dr. Khalid Ameri (from Iraq), retired Chief Justice Jim Jones and state Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise. Photo by Dan Stone.
(L-R) Priscilla Salant, Karan Tucker and Leylo Hamud (from Somalia). Photo by Dan Stone.
(L-R) retired Chief Justice Jim Jones, Sherri Alnajjar (from Iraq) and Anselme Sadiki (from Democratic Republic of Congo). Photo by Dan Stone.
(L-R) State Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Anselme Sadiki (from Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo by Dan Stone.