Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Retail to office: ‘An opportunity with every vacancy’ (access required)

Retail to office: ‘An opportunity with every vacancy’ (access required)

By: Chuck Slothower June 1, 2017 0

On the third floor of Pioneer Place, in downtown Portland, a transformation is taking place that is being replicated across the nation. WeWork, a co-working company, is taking 34,000 square feet of former retail space in the shopping mall. In Portland and around the nation, retailers are closing stores, and many property owners and brokers are ...

About Chuck Slothower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo