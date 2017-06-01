Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On the third floor of Pioneer Place, in downtown Portland, a transformation is taking place that is being replicated across the nation. WeWork, a co-working company, is taking 34,000 square feet of former retail space in the shopping mall. In Portland and around the nation, retailers are closing stores, and many property owners and brokers are ...