Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Boise Metro Chamber honors ISU-Meridian for health care excellence

Boise Metro Chamber honors ISU-Meridian for health care excellence

By: IBR Staff June 2, 2017 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Rex Force, ISU vice president for health sciences; Bessie Katsilometes, retired associated vice president of ISU-Meridian; and Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. Photo courtesy of Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured (l-r) are Rex Force, ISU vice president for health sciences; Bessie Katsilometes, retired associate vice president of ISU-Meridian; and Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. Photo courtesy of Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Idaho State University Meridian-Health Science Center took the top honor for health care industry excellence in the Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Awards competition May 10 sponsored by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Award nominees and finalists are judged on product or service innovation, staying power, chamber involvement, community projects, business growth and the accomplishments of an organization’s chief executive or lead administrator.

 

.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo