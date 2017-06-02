Dairy Queen will be first burger chain in Star

Ada County’s smallest city is awaiting its first national hamburger chain. Annelise and Corey Phillips expect to start construction in mid-June on a 2,900-square-foot, 47-seat Dairy Queen on State Street.

Annelise Phillips expects to be serving burgers and Blizzards by the end of August.

The only other multi-state chain restaurants in Star are Subway, Pizza Hut and the Boise-basedl Westside Pizza, which has 29 pizzerias in Washington, Idaho and California.

“It’s very much needed and wanted,” Star Mayor Chad Bell said. “I think it will be the first domino to fall for more business to come to Star. I think more people will take a serious look at Star.”

The Phillips have lived in Meridian for four years and are moving to Star to be close to their restaurant.

“I’ll be down there 24/7,” Annelise Phillips said. “My husband will be there after work (at Idaho Power).”

The Phillips chose Star, population 9,200, for their DQ. Annelise Phillips’ grandparents once had seven Dairy Queens in Oregon and now are down to three in Bandon, Florence and Cresswell, Ore. Annelise Phillips grew up near the Bandon and Florence stores.

“Dairy Queen does well in small towns,” she said. “The store we have in Oregon is the only fast food in town.”

JSO Services of Saint Louis, Mo., was the architect. Radix Construction of Nampa is the general contractor.