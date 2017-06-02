Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The five-story, 150-room Hyatt Place opened May 31 at Bannock and 11th Street. Rooms were already sold out May 31 for June 5 and June 6. The hotel will help accommodate visitors to the Council for State & Territorial Epidemiologists convention, which, with 1,400 attendees, is the largest multi-day event with meetings, meals and trade show ...