Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Hyatt Place opens in downtown Boise (access required)

Hyatt Place opens in downtown Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 2, 2017 0

The five-story, 150-room Hyatt Place opened May 31 at Bannock and 11th Street. Rooms were already sold out May 31 for June 5 and June 6. The hotel will help accommodate visitors to the Council for State & Territorial Epidemiologists convention, which, with 1,400 attendees, is the largest multi-day event with meetings, meals and trade show ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo