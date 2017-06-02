Joy Fisher is promoted to director of University of Idaho Foundation

Joy Fisher has been promoted to the position of executive director of the University of Idaho Foundation, effective May 28.

Fisher has worked at the University of Idaho for 35 years, most recently serving as the director of finance for the foundation, a role she has held since 2010. Her career at the university began in 1982, and she has held finance and accounting positions in the Student Union/ASUI, controller’s office and business and accounting services.

She graduated from the U of I with a bachelor’s in accounting and finance in 1981, and she has an MBA from Washington State University.

The UI Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with assets of over $300 million.