Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When it comes to tracked data breaches, the United States hit an all-time high last year. There were 1,093 reported breaches, nearly a 40 percent increase from 780 documented cases the previous year, according to a study released in January by Identity Theft Resource Center in San Diego and CyberScout in Scottsdale, Ariz. As more and ...