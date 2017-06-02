Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / No relief in sight for first-time homebuyers (access required)

No relief in sight for first-time homebuyers (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 2, 2017 0

April’s new home sales figures shined a light on a long-growing problem in the housing market: homebuilders aren’t breaking ground on the kind of houses that will alleviate supply-side pressure. In April , the U.S. median new home price was $309,200, down 4 percent from the same period last year. In Ada County, the median new ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo