Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 6.2.17 (access required)

Roundup 6.2.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 2, 2017 0

Sunflower Massage leased 1,674 square feet at Franklin Place, 6033 W. Franklin Road, in Boise. Mike Vance of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant, and Steve Cannariato of Hawkins & Cannariato represented the landlord in this transaction. Cadillac Matt’s Barber Shop leased 2,600 square feet at 3401 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Mike Vance ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo