Stinker Stores Inc. owner Charley Jones is adding the first Dairy Queen to his 106-store Stinker convenience store chain. The DQ under construction since April at Meridian and McMillan is only Jones’ sixth co-branded fast food franchise pairing with a Stinker Store. He has Stinker Stores with Subway sandwich shops in Burley and Donnelly, another with ...