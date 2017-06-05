Israel Catz joins Lee Pesky Center

Israel Catz has been named the next executive director of the Lee Pesky Learning Center in Boise.

The existing executive director, Evelyn Johnson, has assumed the newly created role of scientific director at the Boise nonprofit.Catz, who assumes the executive director’s role July 10, is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Middlebury College. His previous experience includes teaching at Riverstone International School in Boise and as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Madagascar, where he founded Antanosy Aid Association to combat hunger and illiteracy. He will oversee the center’s core services of evaluation, intervention, professional development, operations, and fundraising, and will work in partnership with Johnson to implement research-based initiatives.

The LPLC provides evidence-based learning intervention models and research in the field of learning disabilities.