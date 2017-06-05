Jim Beitz to manage Eastern Idaho branch for Foodbank

The Idaho Foodbank has hired a new eastern Idaho branch manager in Pocatello. Jim Beitz is now running the branch, which distributed more than 5,000,000 meals through 62 partners in the last year.

Beitz grew up in American Falls and after graduating from high school he enlisted in the Air Force. While serving on active duty he earned an AAS in logistics management. Assigned to Logistics Readiness, Beitz initially worked in warehouses where his primary responsibility was stock and inventory management. In the latter part of his service, he was a First Sergeant and then worked for a defense contractor as a Configuration Manager and Foreign Military Sales Logistics Manager at Hill Air Force Base in Utah where he handled mission planning hardware and software.

Beitz retired from the Air Force in 2010 after 10 years of active service and 11 years in the reserves. Since leaving the military, he has worked in a number of sales positions.