Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The five-year-old My Place hotel chain is eyeing all corners of Idaho for new hotels. My Place, an extended stay chain based in South Dakota, opened its first Idaho hotel on April 10 in Meridian and started construction on a second in Twin Falls in mid-February. My Place now has 32 hotels in 17 states, and intends ...