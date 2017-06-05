Quantcast
My Place hotels eyes downtown Boise and rest of Idaho

By: Teya Vitu June 5, 2017

The five-year-old My Place hotel chain is eyeing all corners of Idaho for new hotels. My Place, an extended stay chain based in South Dakota, opened its first Idaho hotel on April 10 in Meridian and started construction on a second in Twin Falls in mid-February. My Place now has 32 hotels in 17 states, and intends ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

