Linden, Utah-based Sunroc Building Materials opened its second Idaho store in May in Idaho Falls. Sunroc is largely a lumber yard offering trusses and framing components along with insulation, timbers, siding, windows, doors, millwork, hardware, decking, and railing materials. Sunroc occupied the former Stock Building Supply lumber yard on Bombardier Avenue. Sunroc Building Materials has another Idaho ...