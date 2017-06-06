Quantcast
Report: New business startup rate has reached record lows (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 6, 2017 1 Comment

Americans are moving around the country less and are starting new businesses at the lowest rate since 1977, according to the Economic Innovation Group. EIG is a bipartisan research and advocacy organization founded by the co-founder of Napster and former president of Facebook, Sean Parker. It released its report Dynamism in Retreat in February to detail ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

