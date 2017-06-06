Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Probiotics get the TV commercials. Prebiotics is what a new Weiser company is banking on. The newly established Intrinsic Organics started construction in early May in the industrial area south of Weiser on a $5.5 million, 9,000-square-foot production facility for inulin. Inulin is a prebiotic additive to many foods. Intrinsic Organics derives inulin from a proprietary non-GMO ...